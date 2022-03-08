Cobb County grandfather sentenced to life for rape, child molestation

A Cobb County grandfather has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of raping and molesting multiple generations of victims for years.

In February, a Cobb County jury found 66-year-old Bennie Johnson guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation.

Officials say the investigation into Johnson began in 2017 after he was accused of committing multiple acts of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl. In their investigation, police say they found the child's mother had also been sexually abused by Johnson as a child.

At the trial, the evidence included testimony of law enforcement agents, medical personnel, and the now-12-year-old victim. Another victim also testified that Johnson raped her when she was a child and he was married to her mother.

Monday, a Cobb County superior court judge sentenced Johnson to two life sentences plus five years in prison.

"This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family," the victim’s mother told the court during her impact statement at the sentencing hearing .

"Based on the sentencing today, Johnson will never be able to abuse another child again," Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE