7-year-old Cobb County girl killed in hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Cobb County police are searching for a driver that killed a 7-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on New McEver Road east of McEver Woods Drive in Acworth.

According to investigators, the 7-year-old girl with autism left her home without her parents knowing and was walking on the road. A passenger vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane struck the girl.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle that fled the scene should have front-end damage and damage to at least one of its headlight assemblies. The vehicle also left a University of Alabama vanity plate.

If you have any information about the crash, please call investigators at 770-499-3987.

