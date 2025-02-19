Trauma patient receives Cobb County's first pre-hospital blood transfusion

The Brief Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) performed the county's first-ever pre-hospital blood transfusion on a trauma patient. The transfusion involved administering red blood cells and fresh plasma in an ambulance before reaching the trauma center. This life-saving procedure was made possible through a recent partnership with Life South Community Blood Centers.



The backstory:

Cobb County Fire's Medical Operations team just began carrying blood products on Feb.14. They are the first non-transport fire-based agency in Georgia to be able to give transfusions in the field. "They are carrying the blood products, and they respond to any trauma incident where there is the potential to replenish blood that is lost. This gives our patients the largest chance of survival for any blood loss incident," said Nick Danz with Cobb County Fire.

Fire officials implemented the program believing it would help save lives and just four days later, that's exactly what happened. "Total game changer. I've been in this business 30 years, most of these trauma patients without blood, it never turns out right. Five days ago she might not have made it to the hospital alive," said Kleiman.

Cobb County officials say the woman was ejected during a crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton on Feb. 18.

The Cobb County Police Department had applied a tourniquet on her near amputated limb to try and control the amount of blood she was losing. "I grabbed my blood cooler that carries two units of packed red blood cells and two units of fresh frozen plasma and the equipment I needed to administer it," said David Kleiman with Cobb County Fire.

To save her life, paramedics had to think quickly. They put their newfound knowledge to work, initiating the blood transfusion on the way to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

"As I'm administering the blood product, she wakes up. Total Lazarus moment," said David Kleiman from CCFES.

It was a success.

What we don't know:

The woman's current condition was not known.

What they're saying:

"The quick and coordinated efforts between our police officers and paramedics exemplify the highest standard of emergency response," said Nick Adams, EMS Division Chief of CCFES. "This successful administration of blood products in the field significantly improves the patient's chances of survival."

"Total game changer."