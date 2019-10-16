Cobb County firefighters help rescue horse

Everyone needs a little help getting back on their feet now and then, and that can go for horses as some rescue workers learned this week.

Tuesday morning, Cobb County Fire Department said they responded to a horse in distress in West Cobb. Fire crews worked with the Cobb County Animal Services and Large Animal Rescue to give the horse a hand.

They were able to get the horse in a harness and get it back on its feet.

It took about a half-hour, but the crews were successful.