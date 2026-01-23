Cobb County firefighters brace for treacherous conditions as winter storm approaches

The Brief Cobb County is deploying extra staff and 4x4 units with chainsaws to clear storm-related road blockages. All fire apparatus are equipped with snow chains to navigate treacherous, icy road conditions. Firefighting runoff creates dangerous ice sheets, freezing equipment and coating personnel during subfreezing emergency responses.



As a winter storm moves toward the region, Cobb County firefighters are ramping up staffing and preparing specialized equipment to handle the unique dangers of subfreezing emergency responses.

What we know:

With icy roads and biting cold in the forecast, the department is deploying extra personnel to ensure community safety. This includes the use of quick-response units, four-wheel-drive pickup trucks equipped with chainsaws, to clear downed trees that may block emergency routes.

Fire officials noted that while driving is the first hurdle, the firefighting process itself creates immediate hazards in the cold. When crews spray water to extinguish flames, the runoff instantly transforms pavements into skating rinks.

What they're saying:

"The water used to put out a fire covers the pavement in a sheet of ice," said Cobb County Fire Lt. Steve Bennett. "In subfreezing temperatures, as we fight the fire our ladders will freeze up, our people will wind up coated in ice."

To ensure they can even reach these scenes, every emergency apparatus in the county has been equipped with snow chains, which will be deployed if roads become slick.

"Driving through those conditions are tough that's why every apparatus in the county has snow chains," Bennett said.

The department is also bracing for an influx of emergency requests. To manage the potential surge, senior staff members will be stationed directly inside the 911 center to help triage and direct calls.

While operational plans may shift as the weather patterns become clearer, department leadership emphasized that their core mission remains unchanged.

"We have people, we have training, we have equipment, and we are there to protect the citizens of Cobb County, and our people will do whatever it takes to get the job done," Bennett said.