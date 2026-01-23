Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Spalding County, South Fulton County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Newton County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Butts County, Greene County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Rockdale County, Polk County, Henry County, Walton County, Haralson County, DeKalb County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Elbert County, Habersham County, Hart County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Oconee County, Union County, Murray County, Clarke County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, White County, Dade County, Pickens County, Chattooga County, Oglethorpe County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Walker County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Gordon County

Cobb County firefighters brace for treacherous conditions as winter storm approaches

By
Published  January 23, 2026 12:11am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Frozen gear and icy roads: Firefighting in the cold

Firefighters Battle Ice and Fire In Cobb County, firefighters are facing a dual threat as extreme cold and icy conditions turn standard operations into a high-stakes balancing act. Beyond the flames, crews must navigate treacherous, slick roads using snow chains on every apparatus and manage equipment that can freeze instantly.

The Brief

    • Cobb County is deploying extra staff and 4x4 units with chainsaws to clear storm-related road blockages.
    • All fire apparatus are equipped with snow chains to navigate treacherous, icy road conditions.
    • Firefighting runoff creates dangerous ice sheets, freezing equipment and coating personnel during subfreezing emergency responses.

MARIETTA, Ga. - As a winter storm moves toward the region, Cobb County firefighters are ramping up staffing and preparing specialized equipment to handle the unique dangers of subfreezing emergency responses.

What we know:

With icy roads and biting cold in the forecast, the department is deploying extra personnel to ensure community safety. This includes the use of quick-response units, four-wheel-drive pickup trucks equipped with chainsaws, to clear downed trees that may block emergency routes.

Fire officials noted that while driving is the first hurdle, the firefighting process itself creates immediate hazards in the cold. When crews spray water to extinguish flames, the runoff instantly transforms pavements into skating rinks.

What they're saying:

"The water used to put out a fire covers the pavement in a sheet of ice," said Cobb County Fire Lt. Steve Bennett. "In subfreezing temperatures, as we fight the fire our ladders will freeze up, our people will wind up coated in ice."

To ensure they can even reach these scenes, every emergency apparatus in the county has been equipped with snow chains, which will be deployed if roads become slick.

"Driving through those conditions are tough that's why every apparatus in the county has snow chains," Bennett said.

The department is also bracing for an influx of emergency requests. To manage the potential surge, senior staff members will be stationed directly inside the 911 center to help triage and direct calls.

While operational plans may shift as the weather patterns become clearer, department leadership emphasized that their core mission remains unchanged.

"We have people, we have training, we have equipment, and we are there to protect the citizens of Cobb County, and our people will do whatever it takes to get the job done," Bennett said.

The Source: The information in the article comes directly from Cobb County Fire Lt. Steve Bennett and official department plans.

