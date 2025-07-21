Cobb County Fire to be honored for field use of Traumagel

article

The Cobb County Fire Department will be honored on Monday as the first agency in the country to use a new treatment designed to stop bleeding in seconds.

The metro Atlanta agency was one of six across the country selected to participate in a clinical trial of Traumagel.

What we know:

The gel is a hemostatic agent that can control moderate to severe bleeding in seconds by creating a barrier at the site of the wound. It comes in a pre-filled syringe.

According to Fox News, Joe Landolina invented the plant-based gel in his NYU dorm room at the age of 17. In 2024, the FDA gave the new medication clearance for human use.

So far, Cobb County crews have utilized the gel 15 times on injuries ranging from head lacerations to gunshot wounds and stabbings.

Dig deeper:

Cresilon Inc., the New York-based biotechnology company that creates the gel, will honor the Cobb County Fire Department with a challenge coin presentation on Monday afternoon at Cobb County Fire Station 1.