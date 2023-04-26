Cobb County elementary teachers help rescue pup from sewer

article

When a couple of teachers at Birney Elementary School heard whimpers coming from a nearby sewage drain, they sprung into action. Authorities say their quick-thinking may have saved a frightened dog's life.

The educators called 911 Wednesday. When the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team got out to the school, they realized it was a scared pup trapped in the drain.

Firefighters worked to free the little guy, then fed and bathed him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

Authorities aren't sure how he got out there, but with his new lease on life he's up for adoption at Cobb County Animal Services.