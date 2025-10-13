Cobb County delays vote on naming James Ferrell police chief

The Brief Cobb County’s vote to appoint Interim Chief James Ferrell as police chief was postponed to Oct. 28. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid requested the delay to review the selection process but still supports Ferrell’s appointment. Ferrell, a 29-year department veteran, will be sworn in immediately if approved at the Oct. 28 meeting.



The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has postponed its vote on appointing James D. Ferrell as the next county police chief, rescheduling the decision for its Oct. 28 meeting.

If approved, Ferrell, currently serving as interim chief, would be sworn in immediately and address the public afterward.

Cupid postpones chief vote

What we know:

The postponement, requested by Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, will allow additional time to address concerns about the search and selection process.

Cupid, however, continues to support Ferrell’s appointment and signaled her intent to move forward with finalizing his nomination at the later date.

Who is James D. Ferrell?

Dig deeper:

Ferrell has served as interim police chief since April, following the retirement of former Chief Stuart VanHoozer.

He joined the Cobb County Police Department in June 1996 as a uniform patrol officer in Precinct 3.

As a captain, Ferrell served as executive officer to the Director of Public Safety.

In March 2018, he was promoted to Major and led the Special Investigations division, before ascending to Deputy Chief in June 2022.

Ferrell holds a degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Board to vote on Cobb police chief

What's next:

If the commission approves his appointment on Oct. 28, Ferrell will immediately be sworn in and then meet with the press and community members.

The delay gives commissioners further time to examine the search process, but the county’s announcement suggests momentum is building to finalize this leadership transition soon.

Why you should care:

The Cobb County Police Department serves more than 760,000 residents across 345 square miles, with over 700 sworn officers operating from five precincts.