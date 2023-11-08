Cobb County bolsters child care with $4.5M distribution to 200 facilities

Child care facilities in Cobb County are getting a financial boost. County officials distributed $4.5 million to nearly 200 facilities. Each facility received between $10,000 to nearly $30,000.

The Quadrilingual Academy in Smyrna was one of the recipients.

"We are grateful for any support that we can help our staff, help moms in the community and make sure kids are getting the education they need to take a step forward in society," said Jessa Depew with the Quadrilingual Academy.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. That's federal money used to help communities and businesses recover from the pandemic.

Cobb County received $147 million in ARPA money. County leaders talked to residents, nonprofits, and community groups about how best to distribute the funds. They identified five areas. Economic development was one of them, which includes child care centers. Many of the centers had a difficult time staying open when the pandemic hit.

"It was a big struggle, we were closed for about 3 months," said Philippe Thernize, who owns Kids Quest Early Learning Center.

Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid calls the industry the backbone of economic development and working families.

"It really hurt my heart when I learned the impact facing child care, because that industry supports our working families and if families can't work, it impacts our businesses and the viability of our community," said Chairwoman Cupid.

"I know this is going to be put to good use, for the staff, the centers and also for the parents because that's going to help us continue to stay open and provide a good service," said Thernize.