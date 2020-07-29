Cobb County bookmobile keeps kids learning through COVID-19 pandemic

A bookmobile is making its way through Cobb County in hopes of keeping students interested in reading while away from school.

"Getting to see their faces is the highlight of my week and hopefully the highlight of theirs too," said Kelli Wood, the literacy specialist at Fair Oaks Elementary School.

Wood came up with the idea back in the fall and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wood said, there was no better time to put her plan into motion.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

"My dad had an extra trailer sitting around so I asked him if was going to use it," Wood said.

With help from friends and family, Wood transformed the trailer into a bookmobile.

Advertisement

"Then we set up an Amazon wish list so we could try to get some book donations," she said. " It's been amazing. They started pouring in even from total strangers."

Every Wednesday, Wood and many others stop at several communities in their school district to see the kids and hand out books.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"We take attendance so we can get to know them and their interests," Wood said. "They get to choose a few books that they can either keep or bring back to us the following week."

The kids also get to listen to a guest reader read a book, free Popsicles, and a donated meal thanks to Must Ministries.

"When we pull in a lot of the kids are jumping up and down," Wood said.

Wood said this wouldn't be possible without the generosity of strangers.

"It's been a phenomenal thing to see the community come together to support our students," Wood said.

For more information on how to donate books, visit Wood's Amazon wish list.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.