Lucky Cobb County homeowners can get grant-funded repairs from Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Cobb County homeowners may be eligible to get some much-needed repairs on the house, literally.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) has a grant-funded home repair program ready to service single-family residences that need upgrades, or health and safety-related modifications for seniors or veterans Low-income homeowners at 80% or below the area median income are encouraged to apply.

The grants can cover repairs on your roof, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. They can also be applied to fixing code violations or accessibility modifications, according to ADA standards.

"MOWA’s Home Repair Services Program offers critical support for seniors and veterans, preventing them from being displaced from their homes," MOWA has printed on their official website. "Our licensed general contractors complete rehabilitation and handyman projects on both the interior and exterior of homes, enabling senior and veteran homeowners to maintain their independence and continue living at home as they age."

Find out if you're eligible for the program here.