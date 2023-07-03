Cobb County apartment complex possibly struck by lightning up in flames
AUSTELL, Ga. - The Cobb County Fire Department battled a heavy fire after lightning possibly struck an apartment complex in Austell Monday night.
Officials said 25 people across the 10 affected units on Riverside Parkway are temporarily without a home. The American Red Cross is working on providing relief for them.
So far, there have not been any reported injuries.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames.
The incident is still under investigation.