Cobb County 911 launches Logan's List: A lifeline for vulnerable residents

The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) has just unveiled an innovative tool to enhance emergency response efforts and assist the county's most vulnerable residents.

Known as Logan's List, the voluntary database is designed to identify individuals who have special needs within the community. The initiative enables Cobb County DEC personnel to promptly alert law enforcement and emergency responders when they're at a house with residents who may face communication challenges due to those special needs.

The list was inspired by a Georgia teen with autism and other special needs. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law in May 2021.

"Our ultimate goal is to fulfill the needs of all members of our community; programs like this help us do just that," said Cobb County DEC Director Melissa Alterio. "Responders will be made aware of those mental, physical, or neurological conditions before arriving on scene so they can respond appropriately."

Registering family members on this database provides crucial information to responders. It allows them to understand if individuals are non-verbal, their preferred communication methods, susceptibility to agitation, or sensitivity to sirens and flashing lights. This data is instrumental in ensuring the safety and well-being of those with special needs. The registration process requires a two-page form that takes a few minutes to complete.

Cobb County DEC's implementation of Logan's List follows months of research and planning to effectively gather and disseminate that vital information to responders. Once individuals complete the necessary form, the DEC Computer-Aided Dispatch system makes the data available to telecommunicators, officers, and firefighters. The agency retains the information for six months, advising database participants to update their details and re-register every six months.

"We encourage those with family members who may have special needs to please register your loved ones," urged Alterio.

To register for the Cobb County 911 Logan's List database or for more information, you can visit their website, send an email to 911LogansList@cobbcounty.org, or call 770-590-5711.