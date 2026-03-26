Cobb approves unique mixed-income Habitat for Humanity project

The Brief Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta is partnering with Brock Built Homes, a private builder, to create a unique mixed-income neighborhood. The community will feature approximately 36 homes off Hiram Lithia Springs Road, blending affordable housing with market-value properties. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2027.



Cobb County officials have approved a first-of-its-kind partnership between Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and a private developer to build a mixed-income community aimed at addressing the affordable housing crisis.

New mixed-income neighborhood planned

What we know:

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta is teaming up with Brock Built Homes to develop approximately 36 houses on land off Hiram Lithia Springs Road.

One third of the homes will be Habitat Homes.

While the market-value homes will have different interior finishes and more square footage, the exterior design is intended to remain consistent throughout the community.

What we don't know:

The specific price points for the market-value homes have not been released.

Officials look to stabilize community

What they're saying:

"I do like the idea of a mixed income levels. It's a much more stabilizing feature for a community," said Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Commission Chairwoman.

Commissioner Monique Sheffield added that the partnership is "noteworthy" because it combines a private builder with a mission-driven nonprofit to create a development that is "practical and purposeful."

Kyle Huhtanen, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta, said it's an innovative way to fight the housing crisis, "We're convinced that we need to use innovative methods and be more creative to solve these problems."

By the numbers:

36: Approximate number of homes planned for the development.

1/3: The portion of the neighborhood dedicated to Habitat for Humanity homes.

2027: The year construction is expected to begin.

Innovative approach to housing

Local perspective:

As homeownership remains out of reach for many in the Atlanta metro area, Cobb County leaders are looking toward "innovative methods" to solve the crisis.

Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta says it must be "more creative" to help residents secure housing in the current market.

What's next:

Following the recent zoning approval by Cobb County Commissioners, the project will move into the development phase.

Residents can expect to see crews on-site starting in 2027.