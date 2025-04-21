Co-founder of Atlanta's iconic Wax 'n' Facts dies at the age of 74

article

The Brief Harry DeMille, co-founder of Atlanta’s iconic Wax ‘n’ Facts record store, died peacefully at 74, surrounded by family. DeMille was known for his deep music knowledge, friendly presence, and decades-long role in shaping Little Five Points’ cultural scene. Opened in 1976, Wax ‘n’ Facts became a beloved institution and community hub, with DeMille’s legacy felt in every corner of the store.



Harry DeMille, the beloved co-owner and co-founder of Wax ‘n’ Facts, one of Atlanta’s most iconic record stores, died peacefully Wednesday morning at Piedmont Hospital, according to a post on Instagram. He was 74.

What we know:

DeMille passed away surrounded by his wife of 45 years, Alice Kelly DeMille. A native of Atlanta, he was widely admired for his encyclopedic knowledge of music and dedication to the city’s culture and history. Friends and longtime customers say DeMille was not only a fixture of Little Five Points but a "good dude," remembered for his affable demeanor and love of conversation.

DeMille opened Wax ‘n’ Facts in 1976 with his business partner Danny Beard, the Georgia Music Hall of Famer known for launching DB Recs and releasing the B-52’s seminal single "Rock Lobster." While Beard moved into record production, DeMille remained the steady, welcoming presence behind the counter, shaping the shop’s identity over nearly five decades.

Wax ‘n’ Facts played a vital role in revitalizing Little Five Points, once a struggling neighborhood. Alongside community cornerstones like Sevananda and Charis Books, the store became a hub for music lovers, collectors, and curious newcomers alike. Known for its creaky wooden floors, vintage concert posters, and no-frills decor, Wax ‘n’ Facts grew into a cultural institution—frequently ranked among Atlanta’s top record stores for more than 40 years, according to The Southerner.

Two-thirds of the store is still dedicated to new and used vinyl, arranged in classic wooden bins by genre—from jazz and blues to punk and heavy metal. DeMille’s influence is etched into every square foot of the store’s famously unchanged space, last renovated in 1987.

What they're saying:

While the Atlanta music community mourns the loss, friends and fans alike say DeMille’s legacy will live on in every spin of vinyl, every music recommendation passed between friends, and every first-time visitor who walks into Wax ‘n’ Facts and falls in love.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.