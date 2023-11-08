CMA Awards 2023: Country's biggest stars take over red carpet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's considered Country Music's biggest night and tons of stars flocked to Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday to celebrate.
The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards are off, and the red carpet never looked better.
Stars like Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Little Big Town and Jelly Roll showed up and showed out for the cameras.
Here's a look at who graced the red carpet:
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Cole Swindell and Luke Bryan attend the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)