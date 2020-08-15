Trump supporters set sail in Clearwater in attempt to set world record

Thousands of boaters hit the water in Clearwater on Saturday in an effort to set a record for the largest pro-Trump boat parade.

“It’ll be nice to be in the open air, sunshine, maintain distance and support what we believe is the proper presidential choice,” Cliff Gehart, one of the organizers, told FOX 13 earlier this week. “We think it’ll be cool to see a thousand boats with thousands of flags.”

Gephart said they needed more than 1,180 boats to break the record, and they had over 1,600 people pay and register to be a part of the parade.

“People are coming from all over the place," he said. "We’re coming from the East Coast, they’re coming from the south, they’re coming from Orlando. We’ve got the original Trump boat here, he came up from West Palm Beach. We got people coming from South Carolina, all over the place to represent Trump and to support his effort."

Gephart believes they had close to 2,000 boats out on the water. They will know whether or not they broke the record after officials have a chance to review the footage.

Photo courtesy Tiffani Stubblefield / Arrow Warrior Group

