Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for missing man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 36-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police said Anthony Simmons was last seen Tuesday afternoon near Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Police describe Simmons as a black man, 6-foot-2 and about 208 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long black coat and gray sweat pants with tan shoes and glasses.

The Clayton County Police Department said at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a missing person call. Police learned Simmons was last seen leaving on foot from the 5000 block of Highway 85.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

