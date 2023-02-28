Clayton County twin sisters make history rising the ranks in Georgia UPS facility

UPS representatives say it's rare to have women of color in this specific managerial role in their male-dominated industry, but they now have two trailblazing sisters in parallel positions.

Alyssa Strickland and Brittney Strickland-Varnedoe have shared a womb and plenty of basketball courts while playing for Alabama A&M.

"Nobody is better than the other," they laughed in unison.

They even had their kids three months apart.

The non-competitive energy they have toward one another goes for their truck driving careers as well.

Twin sisters make history at Georgia's UPS facility.

The Clayton County sisters are the first Black women promoted to the "Feeder On Road Supervisor" position in Georgia's UPS facility. In other words, they have the important task of training people to safely maneuver the largest trucks on the road.

"If you fail, I fail. My job is to make sure you’re successful, and become a safe driver," Alyssa said.

It all started when she grew bored with being a stay-at-home mom. Before that, she taught high school science.

"My brother-in-law was like, ‘UPS is hiring people with degrees. You can do that part-time. [If] you do that in the morning shift, your son would be sleep. When you come home, [you can] spend the whole day with him,'" she said.

Then, Brittney – who worked for DeKalb County Watershed – saw the perks.

"The biggest thing for me is they said the on road [supervisors] are the elite, the best of the best," she said.

Twin sisters make history at Georgia's UPS facility. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Their competitive spirits pushed them to pursue the leadership position together.

There are 40 women drivers at this UPS facility, of 439 drivers total.

The U.S. Census shows men make up 84% of the industry nationwide.

"More women should be aware of this industry. They can do the job. It’s possible," Brittney said.

In less than two years, the twins have had a meteoric rise to management. They say under their leadership, more women will do the same.

First-time drivers can expect to make just over $36 an hour. After nine months the company pays for numerous benefits including medical, vision and dental insurance. The twins say what's attracted a lot of people is the company's willingness to pay for higher education.