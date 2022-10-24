Teen caught with guns, drugs, stolen IDs in smoke-filled car, Clayton County police say

article

A teenager is facing multiple charges after Clayton County police say he was caught with guns, drugs, and stolen items in his car.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were conducting a general patrol on Riverdale Road when they noticed a black Chevrolet Tahoe filled with smoke.

When the 16-year-old driver opened his door to talk to police, investigators say an "overwhelming amount" of smoke came out of the car and officers could smell marijuana.

The driver reportedly admitted to police that he smoked marijuana. While searching the vehicle, officers say they found a handmade firearm and two other guns, Xanax, marijuana, and multiple debit cards and licenses belonging to other people.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act - Xanax, obstruction, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.