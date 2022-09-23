Officials investigating social media threats targeting Clayton County schools

article

Clayton County Public Schools is investigating social media threats targeting multiple schools that have caused lockdowns and increased police presence throughout the metro area.

In a statement sent Thursday, the school system described the threats as being "designed to threaten the safety of our campuses and disrupt the instructional day."

School officials did not specifically mention any schools targeted by the threats or the nature of the threats.

"The CCPS Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating the validity of these claims to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and campus visitors," a spokesperson for the school system wrote in the statement.

The district said as a precaution in response to the threats, students and staff may see additional security presence at some schools including "the deployment of school lockdowns as deemed necessary by school-based leaders."

"Our students are our first priority and we are dedicated to ensuring they receive the education needed to compete as global and socially aware citizens," the district leaders wrote.

Officials say they believe the threats were "a continuation" of similar postings on social media targeting other school districts nearby.

According to USA Today, at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats were made toward schools across the country last week, with reports called in from schools in Florida, Arkansas, Illinois, and more.