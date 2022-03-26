Clayton County police work to ID body found in 'water'

Police are working to identify the body that was discovered in Riverdale Saturday morning.

Clayton County police were alerted about a suspicious incident near Garden Walk Blvd. at Upper Riverdale Road around 10:45 a.m.

Officers went to the scene and found a "body in the water."

Authorities alerted the Clayton County Police Department dive team, who then recovered the body.

No word on the cause of death.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

