Clayton County police seek help identifying burglary suspects

article

The Clayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into Sharing & Caring thrift store earlier this week.

(Clayton Police Department)

What we know:

Investigators said the burglary happened between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about what was taken but shared that the two individuals are wanted in connection with the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clayton Police Department at 706-782-2181.

