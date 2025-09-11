Clayton County police seek help identifying burglary suspects
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into Sharing & Caring thrift store earlier this week.
(Clayton Police Department)
What we know:
Investigators said the burglary happened between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
(Clayton Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police did not release details about what was taken but shared that the two individuals are wanted in connection with the incident.
(Clayton Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clayton Police Department at 706-782-2181.
(Clayton Police Department)
The Source: The Clayton Police Department provided the details for this article.