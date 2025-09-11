Expand / Collapse search

Clayton County police seek help identifying burglary suspects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 11, 2025 8:37pm EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Clayton Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into Sharing & Caring thrift store earlier this week.

What we know:

Investigators said the burglary happened between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about what was taken but shared that the two individuals are wanted in connection with the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clayton Police Department at 706-782-2181.

The Source: The Clayton Police Department provided the details for this article.

