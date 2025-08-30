Clayton County police searching for missing woman last seen Aug. 20

article

Clayton County police are searching for a woman who has not been seen since Aug. 20.

What we know:

Officers said Yasmin Persons has not been seen or heard from since that date, and family members said that is unusual for her.

Police said she was officially reported missing Friday and that she has a mental disability.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Persons is asked to contact Clayton County police.