Clayton County police officer dies after battle with critical illness
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department announced the passing of one of its own after officer Katrina Kanu died Monday following a critical illness.
What we know:
Officer Katrina D. Kanu died on Monday after battling a critical illness, according to Chief Kevin Roberts and the department.
Kanu joined the agency on Sept. 24, 2022, and quickly became a highly valued member of the law enforcement family. Colleagues remember her as an extremely compassionate professional who served with honor and distinction.
Kanu was well known across the agency and the community for her warm smile, caring spirit, and genuine concern for everyone she encountered.
Beyond her uniform, she was described as an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved her family and friends immensely.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the illness that led to Kanu's death. Additionally, the department stated that her funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official media advisory and press release issued by Chief Kevin Roberts and the public information officer for the Clayton County Police Department.