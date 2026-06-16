Clayton County police officer dies after battle with critical illness

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The Brief Clayton County authorities are mourning the sudden loss of a police officer who died following a critical illness. Officer Katrina D. Kanu served the local community for nearly four years before her passing on Monday. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized as fellow law enforcement professionals keep her loved ones in their prayers.



The Clayton County Police Department announced the passing of one of its own after officer Katrina Kanu died Monday following a critical illness.

What we know:

Officer Katrina D. Kanu died on Monday after battling a critical illness, according to Chief Kevin Roberts and the department.

Kanu joined the agency on Sept. 24, 2022, and quickly became a highly valued member of the law enforcement family. Colleagues remember her as an extremely compassionate professional who served with honor and distinction.

Kanu was well known across the agency and the community for her warm smile, caring spirit, and genuine concern for everyone she encountered.

Beyond her uniform, she was described as an amazingly kind-hearted person who loved her family and friends immensely.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the illness that led to Kanu's death. Additionally, the department stated that her funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.