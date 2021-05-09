Expand / Collapse search
Clayton County police issue Mattie's Call for 21-year-old woman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 21-year-old woman reported missing on Saturday.

Police said 21-year-old Jasmine Peters was last seen by her father at 11 a.m. Saturday at a home on Dorsey Road. 

Police said she is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, PTSD, paranoia and schizophrenia and could be at risk. Police said she has not taken her medication.

Police described her as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. 

Police said she was last seen wearing red and blue jogging pants and orange shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-477-3747.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

