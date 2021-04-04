Clayton County police issue Amber Alert for missing child

article

The Clayton County Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning after officials said a father allegedly took his child in his car. Officials said the father has previously made comments about harming the child and himself.

Police said the suspect, Dwayne Flemings, was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a Georgia license plate: BLU 4315. Police described 8-year-old Djahziah as black with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-foot-7 and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and learned Djahziah was missing.

The child's mother allegedly told officers she went to the 2000 Block of Brighton Trail in Clayton County to pick up her son, Djahziah. She said the father, Flemings, allegedly refused to return him and sped away at a high rate of speed. Police said he has previously made a comment about killing the child and himself before returning him to his mother.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Djahziah Matthews is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children has since been issued.

