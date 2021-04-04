Expand / Collapse search
Frost Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Frost Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Clayton County police issue Amber Alert for missing child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Djahziah Matthews is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes and possibly in danger, police said. (Photo: Clayton County PD)

CLATYON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning after officials said a father allegedly took his child in his car. Officials said the father has previously made comments about harming the child and himself.

Police said the suspect, Dwayne Flemings, was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a Georgia license plate: BLU 4315. Police described 8-year-old Djahziah as black with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-foot-7 and weighs 100 pounds. 

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and learned Djahziah was missing.

The child's mother allegedly told officers she went to the 2000 Block of Brighton Trail in Clayton County to pick up her son, Djahziah. She said the father, Flemings, allegedly refused to return him and sped away at a high rate of speed. Police said he has previously made a comment about killing the child and himself before returning him to his mother. 

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Djahziah Matthews is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children has since been issued.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.