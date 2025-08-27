Clayton County officer experiences medical emergency at Hwy. 85 gas station
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County police officer reportedly experienced a medical emergency early Wednesday morning at a convenience store.
What we know:
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at the QuikTrip on Highway 85 in Atlanta. The officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is reportedly stable.
Police did not release details about the nature of the medical emergency. The department asked the community to keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers.
What we don't know:
The identity of the officer has not been released.