Clayton County nonprofit hosts free prom dress giveaway

Some metro Atlanta teens will be able to go to prom without worrying about paying for an expensive dress or shoes thanks to a local nonprofit.

The Clayton County organization Princess and a Pad hosted a special event in Morrow over the weekend to help give away prom dresses and other accessories to make the night extra special.

What we know:

The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering young girls, and hosts an event every year to ensure that teens have the opportunity to attend prom with confidence regardless of financial circumstances.

The event allowed high school juniors and seniors to pick out dresses, shoes, and other accessories to make it a magical night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"As an organization committed to empowering teen girls, we understand that prom is a significant milestone," said Aslynn Earl, Executive Director of Princess and a Pad. "Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that no girl misses out on this special experience due to financial hardship."

What you can do:

The nonprofit relies on donations to help with its mission and provide the dresses.

You can learn more and donate here.