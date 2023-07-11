Clayton County mother arrested after 10-year-old child shot in home

article

A Clayton County mother, identified as Brittany Parks, is under arrest after her 10-year-old child died from a gunshot wound on July 6, according to Clayton County Police Department.

Police officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital after the child died. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the child had been transported to the hospital by its 34-year-old mother and her boyfriend.

During an interview with the mother, she told officers that she was unloading her handgun in another room when it discharged. She claimed the bullet went through a wall and struck the child.

As the interviews continued with Parks and her boyfriend, the stories began to change. Ultimately, probable cause for Parks was developed based on all accounts of the incident given to police.

Parks is facing the following charges: involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children (2nd degree); and reckless conduct.