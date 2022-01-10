Police: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen at Clayton County apartments

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing Sunday.

Officials say 13-year-old Omyya Walker was last seen on Jan. 9 at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Indian Lake Drive.

Walker is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 200 pounds.

The missing teen was last known to be wearing a pink hoodie with the word "Hoshi" on it, black jeans, and gray Crocs.

If you have any information on where Omyya could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

