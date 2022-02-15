16-year-old Clayton County girl reportedly missing since Valentine's Day

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Valentine's Day.

Officials say around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Timber Lake Court in Riverdale after reports of a missing person.

Officers say 16-year-old Joyce Blewusi had left her home without permission and hadn't been seen since.

Blewusi is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 142 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, gray pants, and shoes of an unknown color.

If you have any information that could help police find Blewusi, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

