Police: Clayton County teen reported missing after argument with mother

Officers are asking the public for help finding a teenager who went missing over the weekend in Clayton County.

Officials say 17-year-old Davionna Bluitt was last seen on Nov. 26 around 2:30 p.m. at her home on the 600 block of Sycamore Drive in Jonesboro.

According to police, Bluitt had a heated conversation with her mother and then packed a bag and left her home with an unknown man.

Bluitt has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses, officials say.

The missing teenager is described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information about where Bluitt could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

