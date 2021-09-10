Clayton County police searching for missing mom, toddler son

article

Police are looking for a Clayton County mom and her toddler who went missing early Friday morning.

Officials say 29-year-old Brittany Lewis left her home on the 10th block of Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow, Georgia with her son, 2-year-old Jerry Davis Jr.

According to investigators, Lewis and Davis left after she had an argument with her live-in boyfriend.

Lewis' family says she suffers from depression and are concerned about her wellbeing.

Lewis is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 200 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black and white dress with no shoes.

The missing young boy is about 2-feet-tall with a weight of 25 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a green shirt and diaper with no shoes.

If you have any information about where either missing person is, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

