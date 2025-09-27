Expand / Collapse search

Clayton County missing kid, toddler found safe

Updated  September 28, 2025 12:43pm EDT
The Brief

    • The Clayton County Police Department said officers located a missing 12-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother.
    • They were missing from Friday evening until Sunday morning.
    • Police said they are still investigating the incident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County said a girl and her younger brother are back home following a search for them Friday into Sunday. 

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department said they found 12-year-old Peyton Christopher, who went missing around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Sunday morning.  Officials said she was carrying her 2-year-old brother, Jamare Berry, when she left home.

Police only said the two were found safe and provided no more information. 

What's next:

Officials said an investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Clayton County police. It has been updated to add that the children were found. 

