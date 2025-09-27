Clayton County missing kid, toddler found safe

article

The Brief The Clayton County Police Department said officers located a missing 12-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother. They were missing from Friday evening until Sunday morning. Police said they are still investigating the incident.



Police in Clayton County said a girl and her younger brother are back home following a search for them Friday into Sunday.

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department said they found 12-year-old Peyton Christopher, who went missing around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Sunday morning. Officials said she was carrying her 2-year-old brother, Jamare Berry, when she left home.

Police only said the two were found safe and provided no more information.

What's next:

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.