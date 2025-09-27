Clayton County missing kid, toddler found safe
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County said a girl and her younger brother are back home following a search for them Friday into Sunday.
What we know:
The Clayton County Police Department said they found 12-year-old Peyton Christopher, who went missing around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Sunday morning. Officials said she was carrying her 2-year-old brother, Jamare Berry, when she left home.
Police only said the two were found safe and provided no more information.
What's next:
Officials said an investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Clayton County police. It has been updated to add that the children were found.