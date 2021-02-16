Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Clay County

Clayton County man with schizophrenia reported missing for over a week

Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Gabriel Bradley has been missing for over a week. (Clayton County Police Department) (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public to help them find a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 35-year-old Gabriel Bradley.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Officials say Bradley walked away from his home on the 600 block of North Avenue in Jonesboro on Feb. 8. He hasn't been seen since.

According to police, Bradley is 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing red sweatpants, a black and red hoodie, and red tennis shoes. 

If you have any information about where Bradley could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.