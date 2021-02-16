Clayton County man with schizophrenia reported missing for over a week

article

Clayton County police are asking the public to help them find a missing man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 35-year-old Gabriel Bradley.

Officials say Bradley walked away from his home on the 600 block of North Avenue in Jonesboro on Feb. 8. He hasn't been seen since.

According to police, Bradley is 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing red sweatpants, a black and red hoodie, and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Bradley could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

