Clayton County man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Law enforcement agents have arrested a Clayton County man and charged him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 22-year-old Luis Cruz-Ryes was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to authorities, the GBI began started investigating Cruz-Reyes after receiving multiple cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible online distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Tuesday, GBI agents searched Cruz-Reyes' home in Clayton County and arrested him.

Cruz-Reyes is in custody at the Clayton County Jail charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

If you have any information about this case or other cases of child exploitation, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.