Clayton County man arrested in child exploitation investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a 32-year-old Clayton County man was charged with sexual exploitation of a child as a result of an investigation.

The GBI arrested Timothy Darryl Battle on Monday.

The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Battle’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of a large number of child pornography images and videos.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Battle's home.

The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Battle was in Clayton County Jail on Tuesday.

Officials said the investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The GBI said the ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

