Clayton County jail officer accused of taking $10k, sneaking contraband inside

article

The Brief Sanders admitted to taking a $10,000 payment tied to sneaking contraband into the Clayton County Jail. Investigators recovered 115.4 grams of tobacco hidden in Sanders’ assigned county vehicle. Text messages confirm Sanders coordinated with inmate Ali’s girlfriend to bring prohibited items inside the jail.



A Clayton County jail officer is facing charges after admitting he took a payment and attempted to sneak contraband into the county jail for an inmate.

What we know:

According to a warrantless arrest affidavit from the Clayton County Clerk of Court, Maurice Lechan Sanders is accused of violating his oath of office as a correctional officer.

Investigators say inmate Elijah Ali admitted he had his girlfriend text Sanders to coordinate what prohibited items to bring across the guard lines, including tobacco.

Text messages confirming the exchange were turned over to the criminal investigation division, and Sanders confirmed the messages came from his phone.

Deputies say Sanders had an assigned county vehicle, a black 2023 Chevrolet Bolt with a Georgia tag.

During an inventory of that vehicle, investigators found a plastic bag wrapped in black electrical tape under the driver’s seat.

The bag contained 115.4 grams of tobacco.

Sanders also admitted to receiving a $10,000 check in the mail from Ali’s girlfriend for a food truck, according to the affidavit.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Sanders is still employed by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office or when the alleged scheme first began.

It is unclear what additional items, if any, were requested or delivered beyond the recovered tobacco.

Investigators have not said whether Ali or his girlfriend will also face charges or whether other jail staff are suspected of being involved.