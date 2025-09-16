Clayton County gym nears goal with help from Jordan Chiles

article

The Brief Clayton County gym raised $54K of $60K goal to avoid closure More than 1,000 donations helped keep the academy open Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles contributed to the campaign



A Clayton County gymnastics academy that was at risk of closing is nearing its fundraising goal thanks to community support and a boost from an Olympic athlete.

What we know:

Coach James Jones said in July that the academy’s lease was set to expire within a week. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to save the gym, drawing more than 1,000 donations. So far, the effort has raised over $54,000 toward a $60,000 goal.

What they're saying:

Among the donors is Olympic gymnastics champion Jordan Chiles. Jones publicly thanked her in a Facebook post, where he also congratulated her on being selected for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.