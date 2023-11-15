Clayton County lawmaker ousted over questionable night caught on video plans to sue

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin is reportedly planning to sue the county after she was ousted from her position as vice chair of the Board of Commissioners.

The Daily Mail reports that Franklin will file a wrongful termination lawsuit following the board's unanimous vote to remove her.

The vote came after Franklin reported someone drugged her at the 404 Sports Bar and Grill in Morrow in September, a claim that had been met with skepticism and calls for her resignation.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 1, Franklin said medical professionals told her she "was drugged with a GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) pill, more commonly known as the ‘date rape pill.’"

Morrow police say they found no evidence of that assertion. They released a video showing then-Vice Chair Franklin apparently passed out on the ground outside the bar. Police say a toxicology report found Franklin consumed several drinks of alcohol and had cannabis in her system.

"We have found no evidence to support that she was in fact drugged with GHB," Sgt. Scott Stewart told FOX 5.

Stewart said that they had viewed surveillance footage showing Franklin ordering several drinks.

Felicia Franklin (Credit: Morrow Police Department)

"She had probably 3.5 drinks to 4 drinks, then a swig of a beer," he said.

After the vote, Board Chairman Jeff Turner defended the decision to remove Franklin as vice chair. He says commissioners must hold themselves to higher standards.

"The video spoke for itself. What more can we say?" Turner said. "We represent the citizens of Clayton County, and we have to make sure we present ourselves in a way that our citizens are going to be proud of us."

Franklin, who is running for the position of county chairwoman, has called the move to oust her unlawful.

The specifics of the lawsuit have not been released at this time.