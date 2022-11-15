Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events

article

If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you.

GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an Emergency Rental Assistance (ERAP) in-person event that Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is happening in three different locations, and all of them are free to attend for Clayton County residents only. Registration is required.

Living Faith Tabernacle

5880 Old Dixie Road, Forest Park

Register here: https://bit.ly/3TM4fhK

Clayton County Police Station; Community Room

7911 North McDonough Street, Jonesboro

Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ed3doY

Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center

1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale

Register here: https://bit.ly/3hL5kc0