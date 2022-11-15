Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you.
GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an Emergency Rental Assistance (ERAP) in-person event that Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The event is happening in three different locations, and all of them are free to attend for Clayton County residents only. Registration is required.
Living Faith Tabernacle
5880 Old Dixie Road, Forest Park
Register here: https://bit.ly/3TM4fhK
Clayton County Police Station; Community Room
7911 North McDonough Street, Jonesboro
Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ed3doY
Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center
1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale
Register here: https://bit.ly/3hL5kc0