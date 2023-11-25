Clayton County dogs ‘in crisis’ with dozens slated to be put down next week

It’s a race against the clock for Clayton County animal rescue groups as organizers say in just two days, animal control could begin euthanizing the first of dozens of dogs. This comes as rescue groups say they’re dealing with a shortage of fosters.

"21 dogs still need to be funded and still need to be rescued by 6 p.m. Monday afternoon," Clayton County Resident Sarah Ortiz told FOX 5.

Ortiz says she and other animal advocates were notified earlier this month that 30 dogs had been impounded. Nine were rescued, but the total number nearly doubled with 24 more dogs impounded on Thanksgiving Day.

"12 of them are puppies less than a year old, seven of them are puppies less than six months old – all to be put down next Thursday," she explained. "It’s a crisis because they’re still working on the original 30 dogs, and now we’ve got 24 more dogs."

Dozens of dogs in Clayton County are at risk of being euthanized, according to the animal advocates searching frantically for fosters to take them in.

While rescue groups have been trying to find permanent homes for the dogs, Ortiz says it’s been a challenge this year getting animals out of the shelter.

"I don’t know if it’s the holidays, the economy, but by yesterday only five dogs had moved," she stated. "There are rescues that are willing to pull, but there are no fosters. So basically, if these dogs aren’t pulled, they’re gonna die."

With the facilities closed for the holiday, she says she and others are hoping more people will consider fostering dogs during the holiday season.

Ortiz says rescue groups have been able to get 12 of the original 21 dogs that were in danger of being euthanized fully funded. They’ll need to find homes for nine others before Monday when the shelter re-opens.