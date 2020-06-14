Clayton County deputies searching for suspects in shooting of female Uber driver

article

Clayton County law enforcement needs your help identifying four men wanted in a shooting they say left an Uber driver fighting for her life.

Deputies and officers responded to the Lakeside Town Homes on Old Mill Court after reports of a shooting on Friday.

At the townhomes, they discovered a 34-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck and armpit inside her blue 2019 Honda Civic.

According to officials, the Uber driver picked up four men at a Dollar General on Flat Shoals Road and Riverdale Road. Sometime after she picked them up, the shooting happened.

The victim is now on life support, officials said.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says they are asking anyone who could identify one of the four suspects to please contact the Clayton County Police Criminal Investigation division or by calling the Sheriff's Office at 770-477-4479.

