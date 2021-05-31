Clayton County commissioner loses battle to cancer, leaves behind great legacy

Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory celebrated the completion of the county’s new Northeast Senior Center on May 22. It was her last public appearance. Her husband was there by her side.

"It was tough for me because I knew she was in pain", said Willie Davis Gregory Jr., "but she was not going to miss it."

On Thursday, Commissioner Gregory lost her battle with ovarian cancer. Clayton County Chief Operations Officer Detrick Stanford said Commissioner Gregory was a devoted public servant, passionate about the citizens of the county. She worked tirelessly to enrich the lives of her constituents.

"Commissioner Gregory epitomized and embodied what we thought was strength and what true public service was all about," said Stanford. "She in her 14 years of service being a county commissioner since 2007, she's been really the bedrock for a lot of the changes from a policy direction in Clayton County for those 14 years, so it's really a great loss to the community."

Gregory held a special place in her heart for seniors and children. Commissioner Gregory led the Board of Commissioners to create the Clayton County Youth Commission, an effort to get young people involved in policy. With the success of the Youth Commission, the Office of Youth Services was developed.

Stanford said Gregory's impact extended far beyond her policy work.

"Just her ability to understand and support staff in a very caring way. She had a motherly, caring effect on a lot of us," Stanford said.

The commissioner's life of service extended far beyond the political realm. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., she devoted countless hours working to improve the lives of others. While it was her life's mission to help others, the commissioner's daughter said her mother made it clear her family came first.

"She showed me over the years, that she always had room always had time for me as her baby, despite everything else that was going on", said Jordyn Speakman. "I never felt like I was second priority."

Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, Commissioner Gregory, became a vocal advocate for ovarian cancer awareness.

"She didn't slow down", said Gregory. "She'd fight her battle but didn't slow down. She wanted to continue the work for the community. It was important to her."

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will vote to name the Northeast Senior Center in her honor.

_____

