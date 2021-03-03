Clayton County announces plans for students to return to class

The Clayton County School District has announced plans to get its youngest students back to the classroom for the last few months of school.

Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley took to Youtube Tuesday to announce the plans.

According to Beasley, students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade can opt for in-person instruction starting on April 12.

The first two weeks will be a hybrid schedule with students separated into two groups that will alternate days coming to school.

But on April 26, the district says it hopes to allow all pre-K through fifth-graders the option to come to class every day.

"In light of the data improving - we're down to about 272 cases per 100,000, which is about a 400% drop from the previous two weeks. In light of the vaccination being available to educators, we have decided to begin to move forward with the re-opening of schools using face-to-face," Beasley said.

The plan also includes special education students of all ages.

The district says that schools will provide masks, have hand sanitizer, desk shields, and do deep cleaning, along with other safety measures in place.

As for students in grades six through 12, Beasley says the plan is to keep them virtual for the rest of the school year.

If you are a Clayton County parent that has a student in one of the schools here, you will have to fill out a form and have it turned in by March 10 saying whether or not your student will be coming back to the classroom or remaining virtual.

If you do not return that, the school district says they will assume your student is coming back to the classroom.

The last day of school for Clayton County is May 25.

