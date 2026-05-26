Clarkston police chief: Former Cobb County commander named top cop

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The Brief The City of Clarkston will officially appoint veteran law enforcement leader James Coleman Bullock as its new police chief. Bullock brings over 30 years of progressive police experience from Cobb County to his new role protecting the local community. The incoming chief will formally take over leadership of the city department on next Tuesday.



James Coleman Bullock will take over as the new Clarkston police chief next Tuesday to lead the city's public safety and community programs.

The major appointment follows his lengthy three-decade career in regional law enforcement command roles.

Clarkston police chief appointment

What we know:

The city announced that James Coleman Bullock is its incoming chief of police. He spent more than 30 years in various leadership roles with the Cobb County Police Department.

Bullock recently worked as police major and commander of professional standards, overseeing internal investigations and hiring. He also previously managed 87 officers as a precinct commander in the Cumberland and Vinings area.

Public safety ceremony details

What we don't know:

The exact time, location and date of the official swearing-in ceremony for the incoming chief have not been released. City officials have not yet shared specific operational changes planned for his first week.

Georgia police department transition

The backstory:

Bullock has accumulated multiple advanced state certifications, including the Georgia P.O.S.T. Advanced and Management Certifications. He holds a Master of Science in criminal justice from Lamar University and a Bachelor of Science from Troy University.

City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton expressed full confidence in the new department leader. Bullock is scheduled to start his new duties on June 2.

Community safety leadership goals

What they're saying:

"The City of Clarkston is confident that Chief Bullock's extensive law enforcement experience, executive leadership background, and commitment to community-oriented policing will further strengthen the Police Department's mission of providing professional, responsive, and accountable public safety services to the community," Miller-Thornton said.