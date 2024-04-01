Clarkston man guilty of murdering 'friend,' jury finds

A Clarkston man was just found guilty of murdering his friend in 2021.

Phun Kam, 36, was arrested in May 2021 after a man was found lying outside his front door on Northern Avenue.

An autopsy revealed the victim, 29-year-old Hrin Thawng, had been shot three times in the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Despite labeling the two as friends, investigators discovered Thawng had stabbed Kam just several months prior. When he knocked on Kam's front door on May 9, Kam fired seven shots. Six of them went through his closed apartment door, and one was just inches away from Thawng's head.

Kam called the police on himself.

After the guilty verdicts were delivered, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson sentenced Kam to life in prison.