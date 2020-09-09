Clarke County parents worried about rise in COVID-19 cases

The first day of school is in the book for many area students including those in Clarke County. As coronavirus cases increase in the county, there's a concern about how long it will take to go back to face-to-face learning.

"We knew it was going to be a problem. I think you've seen that in the case numbers almost exactly to the day of move in," said Will Leitch, a Clarke County parent.

Leitch said the case numbers are concerning in Clarke County. The numbers have started to trend upwards since UGA students returned to campus.

"The idea that we were getting close and doing the right thing," said Leitch, "Then 30,000 college students were dumped in the middle of what we were trying to do. It's frustrating."

Clarke County school officials created their own standards for when it would be safe to return to school. Two factors play into that decision: case numbers and positivity rate.

"The more the numbers rise, the more difficult situation it puts district officials in," said Dr. LaKeisha Gantt, the president of the Clarke County Board of Education.

Case numbers are some of their highest in Clarke County. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Health shows more than 1,400 cases reported in the last two weeks. The district wants that number to be down to 175 cases per 100,000 population before starting to phase students back in.

"It's a very unique county. We have a large University here, and so there are a lot of moving pieces," said Gantt.

The school's reopening plan would first bring back special education students and kids in younger grade levels.

"You look at the numbers, and you look at how little the University is doing to try and help this out, and I wonder are my kids ever going to get back to school," questioned Leitch.

School officials are asking parents to be flexible. They also remind them the plan could change depending on if conditions in the county change.

