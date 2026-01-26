Expand / Collapse search
Claire Foy headlines soaring new drama 'H is for Hawk'

By
Published  January 26, 2026 11:27am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
'H is for Hawk' brings real life to big screen

'H is for Hawk' brings real life to big screen

The movie, starring Claire Foy, is playing now in select theaters and brings the life story of falconer Helen Macdonald to life. 

The Brief

    • The bestselling memoir "H is for Hawk" soars from the page to the screen in a new film version starring Emmy-winning actress Claire Foy.
    • Claire Foy stars as Helen Macdonald, the real-life academic whose journey through grief involves taking on the monumental task of training a goshawk named Mabel.
    • Director Philippa Lowthorpe says filming with real birds of prey meant, "What we had to do was be planned for anything."

How does a bestselling memoir become a critically acclaimed film? 

In the case of "H is for Hawk," on a wing and a prayer.

"H is for Hawk" stars Claire Foy as Helen Macdonald, the real-life academic whose journey through grief involves taking on the monumental task of training a goshawk named Mabel. Macdonald’s 2014 book was adapted for the screen by Emma Donoghue and Philippa Lowthorpe, the latter of whom also directed.

"What we had to do was be planned for anything," says Lowthorpe of filming with real birds on-set. "So, we had a rule that whatever happened in front of the camera with the goshawk, we would film it. Whatever happened. And that Claire also would react, whatever happened."

"There was no way of me knowing what these wild birds were going to do, one second to the next," echoes Foy. "So, I had to stay open while also prepared for every eventuality."

"H is for Hawk" was released in theaters Friday by Roadside Attractions — click here for a list of local showtimes. And click the video player in this article to check out our interviews with Claire Foy, Philippa Lowthorpe, and Helen Macdonald — who offers some sage advice for anyone pondering training a goshawk!

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Claire Foy, Philippa Lowthorpe, and Helen Macdonald upon the release of "H is for Hawk."

